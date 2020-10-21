Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Gov. Murphy Quarantining After Staff Member Tests Positive

Cecilia Levine
Gov. Phil Murphy
Gov. Phil Murphy Photo Credit: Office of the Governor (screengrab)

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy abruptly left a Camden County event Wednesday and will be quarantining after learning that someone on his staff tested positive for COVID-19.

"I will now, unfortunately, have to take myself off the field," said the governor at the Camden County College event, just moments after learning he had been in close contact with the individual over the weekend.

Murphy said he took a COVID-19 test on Monday that returned negative.

The governor plans on taking another one. He and First Lady of NJ Tammy Murphy will be canceling all in-person events and quarantining through the end of the weekend, he said.

