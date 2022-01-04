Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
News

Central Jersey Officer Hydroplanes, Crashes Responding To Call: Report

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Spotswood police
Spotswood police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Spotswood PD

A Central Jersey police officer responding to an emergency was hurt when his vehicle hydroplaned through standing water and struck a fire hydrant and tree on his way to a call, NJ Advance Media reported.

The officer’s lights and sirens were activated when the crash occurred near the intersection of Old Stage Road and Sandlewood Drive at about 3 a.m. on Friday, April 1, the outlet reported.

The officer suffered minor injuries after his vehicle struck a fire hydrant and tree, East Brunswick police said.

The officer was responding to a call for an unresponsive person at Woodmere Senior Housing on Crescent Avenue, the outlet said.

Click here for the complete story by NJ Advance Media.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.