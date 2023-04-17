Central Jersey Man Sentenced For Armed Robbery During Pizza Delivery

A 27-year-old man from Old Bridge has been sentenced in an armed robbery, authorities said.

Tyjier Summers has been sentenced to 25 years in New Jersey State Prison for robbing a pizza delivery man, as well as other robberies, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

On May 13, 2019, at 11:01 P.M., Perth Amboy Police officers responded to Rector Street for a report of a robbery in progress. Police found a victim who stated an unknown male, who was later identified as Summers, tried to rob him, with what was later confirmed to be a handgun, while he was delivering pizza to a residence on Rector Street, Ciccone said.

Police apprehended Summers after a foot pursuit ensued and he was taken into custody.

Summers was sentenced to 13 years in prison on the pizza robbery charge and 12 years in prison for other separate robberies, Ciccone said. The sentences are to run consecutively.

