Central Jersey Man Charged In Fatal Hit-Run Crash

A man from Middlesex County has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash Thursday, Feb. 16, authorities said.

Nageswar Polamuri, 42, of Iselin, fled the scene but was eventually located, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Captain Warren Morrison of the Piscataway Police Department.

Polamuri was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle crash, they said.

Polamuri allegedly was driving in the wrong direction when he crashed head-on into a car driven by Max Spivak, 21, of Old Bridge at about 1 a.m. Thursday, they said.

The crash occurred on Route 18 south near the border of Piscataway and New Brunswick.

Spivak was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital where he was pronounced dead, Ciccone and Morrison said.

The investigation is active and continuing.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage is asked to call Patrolman William Kloos of the Piscataway Police Department at (732) 562-7647 or Sergeant Jonathan Berman of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-4328.

