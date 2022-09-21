Central Jersey Downtown Named One Of America's Best Main Streets

Downtown Metuchen is a semifinalist to be named one of America’s greatest Main Streets.

The Metuchen Downtown Alliance, an organization working to revitalize the borough’s business district, is in the running for Main Street America’s 2023 Great American Main Street Award.

Only eight communities nationwide were named semifinalists.

"From painting the words 'Shop Small, Shop Local' on the railroad bridge that crosses over the town’s Main Street to using Small Business Saturday as a springboard for an entire month of promotional activities, Metuchen Downtown Alliance truly walks the walk when it comes to creating a culture of supporting small businesses," Main Street America wrote in its semifinalist announcement.

Metuchen Downtown Alliance hosted their first retail promotion activity in 2016 with Small Business Saturday deals and prizes.

The success of this event spurred the organization to expand programming to include multi-cultural celebrations, holiday contests, a winter market, and themed promotional days to appeal to early bird and last-minute shoppers alike.

