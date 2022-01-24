Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
News

Car Smashes Into Building In Central Jersey: Developing

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
New Brunswick police.
New Brunswick police. Photo Credit: New Brunswick Police Department/Facebook

A car crashed into an office building in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The crash occurred about 3 p.m. at 123 How Lane in New Brunswick, initial reports said.

EMS was evaluating one crash victim, an unconfirmed report said. No word yet on whether anyone inside the building was hurt.

Fire and building inspectors were called.

New Brunswick police were not immediately available for comment.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.