Car Smashes Into Building In Central Jersey: Developing

A car crashed into an office building in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The crash occurred about 3 p.m. at 123 How Lane in New Brunswick, initial reports said.

EMS was evaluating one crash victim, an unconfirmed report said. No word yet on whether anyone inside the building was hurt.

Fire and building inspectors were called.

New Brunswick police were not immediately available for comment.

