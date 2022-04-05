BF Shoots GF En Route To Tell Police Of Previous Assault In NJ: Report

A 21-year-old woman was shot by her boyfriend while on her way to the police station to report an earlier assault by him, NJ Advance Media reported.

Edison police were seeking the public's help locating Christopher Finney, 25, of Piscataway, reportedly charged with attempted murder, strangulation and weapons offenses, the outlet said.

Finney pulled up next to the car his girlfriend was riding in as a passenger and shot her in the back of the head around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, NJ.com says.

The victim was reportedly rushed to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Click here for the complete story by NJ Advance Media.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.