Authorities ID Edison Commuter Struck, Killed By NJ Transit Train

Authorities have identified the man struck and killed by a New Jersey Transit train as a 37-year-old father from Edison.

Praveen Desini was hit just east of the Edison station about 7:20 a.m. on Tuesday by Manhattan-bound Northeast Corridor train 3920, NJ Transit officials said.

Desini was en route to the train station to commute to his job in New York when he was struck in a tragic accident, according to a GoFundMe.com page set up to raise money for his cremation expenses.

The married father of a 2-year-old son, Desini was described on the fundraising page as a “good husband, best dad to a loved kid and best friend to many. His easy going, jovial personality and infectious laugh made everyone around always feel welcome and loved.”

The software engineer was the youngest of three children.

NJ Transit suspended service on the Northeast Corridor line just east of Edison between Trenton and Metropark.

The train left Trenton at 6:47 a.m. on Tuesday and was scheduled to arrive at Penn Station New York at 7:58 a.m., officials said.

No injuries were reported to the approximately 100 customers or the crew on board at the time, they said.

NJ Transit Police led the investigation.

To see the GoFundMe page, where money is being raised for his cremation, click here.

More than $60,000 had been raised as of Wednesday afternoon.

