Authorities ID Central Jersey Shooting Victim, 23

Jon Craig
New Brunswick police.
New Brunswick police. Photo Credit: New Brunswick Police Department/Facebook

The victim of Sunday's shooting in Central Jersey has been identified, authorities said. 

Nathaniel Edwards, Jr., 23, of East Brunswick, died at a local hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound that morning, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Detective Brandt Gregus of the New Brunswick Police Department at 732-745-5200 or Detective Ryan Tighe of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4335.

