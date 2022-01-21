18-Year-Old Driver Killed In Route 1 Central Jersey Crash: Prosecutor

A fatal crash is under investigation in Middlesex County, authorities said.

On Thursday at 10:25 p.m., Edison police responded to the southbound lane of Route 1 near Fox Road, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Edison Police Chief Thomas Bryan.

Police found Diana Somarriba, 18, of South Brunswick and two teenage males who were the occupants of a vehicle, which had struck a vacant building, they said.

Somarriba was transported to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The investigation is active and continuing.

Anyone with information\ is asked to call Captain Dominic Masi of the Edison Police Department at (732) 248-7400 or Detective Jonathan Berman of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-4328.

