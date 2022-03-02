$100M In Medicaid Money Going To NJ's 15 Worst Nursing Homes: Report

Shape up or ship out.

That's the message New Jersey's Comptroller is sending to 15 of the state's nursing homes, cited in a new report as some of the worst.

New Jersey is spending $100 million a year in Medicaid dollars on some of the state's worst nursing homes. And the 15 "one-star" homes named in Comptroller's report released Wednesday have faced little to no consequences -- until now, the organization says.

If the facilities don't fix the health and safety issues that they've repeatedly been cited for, they risk being kicked off Medicaid altogether.

"Continued funding of these facilities without consideration of their longstanding low ratings exposes Medicaid beneficiaries to unnecessary risks and results in taxpayer funds being used for care that is substantially below average," the state report says relying on federal data.

Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center, where 17 bodies were found stuffed into a morgue built for four during that year's peak of the coronavirus pandemic, made Comptroller's list.

The ownership remains the same but the name has changed to the "Woodland Behavioral and Nursing Center."

The following New Jersey nursing homes and longterm care facilities were rated one-star facilities in 2020-21 by the US Department of Human Services' Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS):

Care One at Evesham in Marlton, Burlington County;

Ceder Grove Respiratory and Nursing Center (Formerly Meadowview Nursing and Respiratory Care) in Williamstown Gloucester County;

Complete Care at Fair Lawn Edge (Formerly Complete Care at Passaic County) in Paterson, Passaic County;

Cranford Park Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center (Formerly Cranford Hall Nursing Home) in Cranford, Union County;

Forest Manor HCC in Hope, Warren County;

Lakeview Rehabilitation and Care Center (Formerly Advanced Care at Lakeview) in Wayne, Passaic County;

New Grove Manor in East Orange, Essex County;

Oceana Rehabilitation and NC in Cape May Court House, Cape May County;

Palace Rehabilitation and Care Center in Maple Shade, Burlington County;

Riverview Estates (Formerly Baptist Home of South Jersey) in Riverton, Burlington County;

Silver Healthcare Center (Formerly Alaris Health at Cherry Hill) in Cherry Hill, Camden County;

South Jersey Extended Care in Bridgeton, Cumberland County;

Sterling Manor in Maple Shade, Burlington County;

Wardell Gardens at Tinton Falls (Formerly Liberty Royal Rehab and HCC) in Tinton Falls, Monmouth County, and;

Woodland Behavioral and Nursing Center (Formerly Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center) in Andover, Sussex County.

Click here for the full report by Comptroller.

