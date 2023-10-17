Motorist, 55, Struck, Killed After Car Breaks Down On Garden State Parkway

The crash occurred about 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14 at mile marker 123.2 in Sayreville, New Jersey State Police Detective Jeffrey Lebron said.

Based on a preliminary investigation, Robert Piel, was standing in the left lane of the parkway after his Ford stopped in the center lane, Lebron said. A Mazda and a Hyundai SUV were traveling south on the express roadway and the SUV struck the Mazda, which struck Piel and his unoccupied Ford in a chain reaction crash, Lebron said.

Piel sustained fatal injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

