Partly Cloudy 53°

SHARE

Motorist, 55, Struck, Killed After Car Breaks Down On Garden State Parkway

A 55-year-old man from Bayonne was struck and killed after he got out of his car which had broken down along the Garden State Parkway in Middlesex County, authorities said.

New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police
Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories

The crash occurred about 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14 at mile marker 123.2 in Sayreville, New Jersey State Police Detective Jeffrey Lebron said.

Based on a preliminary investigation, Robert Piel, was standing in the left lane of the parkway after his Ford stopped in the center lane, Lebron said. A Mazda and a Hyundai SUV were traveling south on the express roadway and the SUV struck the Mazda, which struck Piel and his unoccupied Ford in a chain reaction crash, Lebron said.

Piel sustained fatal injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE