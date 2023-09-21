A Few Clouds 64°

Motorcyclist Killed In Route 1 Crash In Edison

A motorcyclist was killed in a Route 1 crash in Edison, authorities said.

Deputy Chief Robert Dudash Jr. of the Edison Police Department confirmed the fatality.

The name or age of the motorcycle rider had not been released by police.

The crash occurred shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20, on Route 1 northbound, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation.

All lanes of Route 1 were closed for several hours during an investigation.

No details were released about the condition of the other driver.

An unconfirmed report said that the motorcyclist was pinned under another vehicle. 

