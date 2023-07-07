Man Sentenced In Fatal High-Speed DWI Crash In New Brunswick: Prosecutor

Egrevel Vasquez-Garcia, of Hightstown, was charged with aggravated manslaughter, vehicular homicide, and assault by auto, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

On June 28, 2022, at approximately 11:50 p.m., on Route 130 in North Brunswick Township a 2016 Toyota Highlander driven by Vasquez-Garcia struck a Jeep Patriot driven by Levelt Alexis, Jr. at a high rate of speed causing Alexis’ death, Ciccone said.

The Highlander then crossed into oncoming lanes of travel where it struck other vehicles.

Investigation revealed that Vasquez-Garcia was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash, Ciccone said.

On Feb. 21, 2023, Vasquez-Garcia pleaded guilty to the DWI and vehicular homicide charges.

