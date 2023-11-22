Man Groped Two Rutgers Students: Police

The first incident occurred at 11:20 p.m. on College Avenue near Seminary Place and Hamilton Street and the second incident occurred at 11:45 p.m., near Hamilton Street and Easton Avenue, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone, Director Anthony Caputo of the New Brunswick Police Department, and Chief Kenneth Cop of the Rutgers University Police Department said. Crystaljay Ecot grabbed the victims in an intimate area while running past them, authorities said.

Ecot was charged with criminal sexual contact in the fourth degree, authorities said.

