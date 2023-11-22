Mostly Cloudy 57°

SHARE

Man Groped Two Rutgers Students: Police

A 29-year-old Hillsborough Township man was arrested and charged on Tuesday, Nov. 21 with groping two female Rutgers students in two separate incidents the night before.

<p>Crystaljay Ecot.</p>

Crystaljay Ecot.

 Photo Credit: Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office
Sam Barron

The first incident occurred at 11:20 p.m. on College Avenue near Seminary Place and Hamilton Street and the second incident occurred at 11:45 p.m., near Hamilton Street and Easton Avenue, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone, Director Anthony Caputo of the New Brunswick Police Department, and Chief Kenneth Cop of the Rutgers University Police Department said. Crystaljay Ecot grabbed the victims in an intimate area while running past them, authorities said.

Ecot was charged with criminal sexual contact in the fourth degree, authorities said. 

to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE