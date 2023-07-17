Man Arrested In Fatal DWI Crash That Killed Central Jersey Woman, 45: Prosecutor

James Cannici of Old Bridge has been charged in the crash that occurred at 11:17 p.m. on Route 18 and Ferris Road, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

Florence Akoma, 45, of Sayreville was a passenger of one of the vehicles involved in the crash, Ciccone said. Akoma was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cannici was arrested at the scene for Driving While Intoxicated, the prosecutor said.

On Monday, July 17, Cannici was charged with first-degree Aggravated Manslaughter, second-degree Vehicular Homicide, third-degree Aggravated Assault and fourth-degree Assault by Auto, Ciccone said.

The driver of the Honda Accord that Akoma was in is in serious condition, Ciccone said.

After an initial investigation lead by Detective Dan Haviland of the Old Bridge Police Department and Detective James Alleva of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office it was determined that a Nissan Rogue operated by Cannici turned left from Ferris Road onto the wrong side of Route 18 and struck the Honda Accord and a third vehicle, Ciccone said.

Cannici is presently lodged at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center pending the results of a pre-trial detention hearing in Superior Court.

The investigation is active and continuing. Anyone with information or surveillance footage is asked to call Detective Haviland of the Old Bridge Police Department at 732-721-5600 ext. 3210 or Detective Alleva of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4011.

