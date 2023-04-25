Longtime Coach, Athlete Nicknamed 'Flash' Memorialized With Perth Amboy Scholarship

The late Tyrone Fashaw, 68, attended Perth Amboy High School where he excelled as a three-sport student-athlete. He was a natural at most sports, so much so that he was given the nickname, "Flash" for his above-average speed, according to Kenneth Ortiz, who organized this GoFundMe page.

After graduating from Perth Amboy High School in 1972, Tyrone attended Bloomfield College, where he was a member of the football and baseball teams.

A few years after graduating college, Tyrone was hired as a bilingual social worker for the Middlesex County Board of Social Services where he was employed for 38 years.

In 1989, Tyrone’s passion for sports transcended into coaching youth in both baseball and football. As an unpaid volunteer, he served in various positions from assistant coach, historian, vice-president, and president for both the Perth Amboy Youth Football League and the Perth Amboy Youth Baseball League.

Tyrone’s efforts were recognized by both organizations on many occasions, however, receiving Coach of the Year honors was most special to him.

In 2000, he was employed as a Recreation Leader with the City of Perth Amboy, Office of Recreation. Tyrone was the lead staff member who provided instruction to thousands of Perth Amboy young sports enthusiasts.

He also was a baseball umpire for over three decades, officiating both youth and adult softball and baseball games.

Throughout his numerous years of being involved in the community, many dubbed Tyrone as "Mr. Perth Amboy".

In honor of his memory, the LEAF Foundation will be presenting a scholarship to a deserving Perth Amboy student-athlete.

Click here to view or donate to the GoFundMe.

