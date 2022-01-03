Organs Of NJ Mom Who Died Suddenly Will Help Save Others

The organs of a New Jersey mom who died suddenly will help save the lives of others.

Kelsey Gilmore, 30, was found unresponsive at home on Feb. 21, those who knew the family say. After several tests and nearly a week on a ventilator, she was declared brain dead and removed from life support.

Kelsey leaves behind her husband, Brian Gilmore, and four children, Kylie, 9, Bryce, 5, Benjamin, 2, and 1-month-old Joseph.

A GoFundMe page for the family had raised $16,600 as of Tuesday, March 1.

"Kelsey was a faithful wife, the most amazing mother, a devoted daughter, a helpful sister, and a fun-loving friend," wrote Nikki Kady, the GoFundMe page's organizer. "She will forever be remembered for her huge heart."

"Kelsey’s love to help others lived on as she donated her organs to those in need."

