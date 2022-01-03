Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Breaking News: NJ Creeper Busted With OnlyFans User's Panties On Roof Of Her Home: Police
Lifestyle

Organs Of NJ Mom Who Died Suddenly Will Help Save Others

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
The Gilmore Family
The Gilmore Family Photo Credit: Kelsey Gilmore Facebook

The organs of a New Jersey mom who died suddenly will help save the lives of others.

Kelsey Gilmore, 30, was found unresponsive at home on Feb. 21, those who knew the family say. After several tests and nearly a week on a ventilator, she was declared brain dead and removed from life support.

Kelsey leaves behind her husband, Brian Gilmore, and four children, Kylie, 9, Bryce, 5, Benjamin, 2, and 1-month-old Joseph.

A GoFundMe page for the family had raised $16,600 as of Tuesday, March 1.

"Kelsey was a faithful wife, the most amazing mother, a devoted daughter, a helpful sister, and a fun-loving friend," wrote Nikki Kady, the GoFundMe page's organizer. "She will forever be remembered for her huge heart."

"Kelsey’s love to help others lived on as she donated her organs to those in need."

To contribute to the GoFundMe campaign, click here. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.