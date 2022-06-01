Contact Us
Hollywood Movie 'Eileen' Films In NJ

Jon Craig
"Eileen" is filming in New Jersey.
"Eileen" is filming in New Jersey. Photo Credit: Mayor Jonathan M. Busch

A new Hollywood movie is using New Jersey as its set.

"Eileen," featuring Anne Hathaway and Whigham Shea, has popped up in Metuchen and South Amboy, according to social media posts.

Metuchen Mayor Jonathan N. Busch said on Twitter that South Main Street was transformed into 1960s New England. The film is based on a novel by the same name by Ottessa Moshfegh.

Hathaway, a native of Short Hills, has been known to star in the Garden State for other films including "The Dark Knight Rises." 

