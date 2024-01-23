Keith Johnson, 38, Father Of Six 'Adored All His Children' In Dunellen

Keith grew up in Dunellen graduating from Dunellen High School, his obituary said. He was a foreman with Atlas Demolition.

"At a young age, he became a father and this has been his greatest role. Keith loved being a Dad!" his obit said. "He adored all of his children."

He is survived by his wife, Laura Martinez Johnson; their children, Kaylee, Angel, Giselle, Jason, Jazzlyn and Richard; his mother, Kathy Johnson; brother and sister-in-law, Danny and Jen Reilly; his in-laws, Rosa Calles and Victor Martinez; and his loyal canine, Nikko.

Arrangements were by Sheenan Funeral Home, Dunellen.

