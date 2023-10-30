Overcast 62°

Keansburg Man, 24, Killed In Car That Rolled Over Two Parked Vehicles In Sayreville

Authorities have identified the 24-year-old man killed in a single-car crash over the weekend on Route 35 in Sayreville.

<p>Zion Jackson</p>

Zion Jackson

 Photo Credit: Zion Jackson via Facebook
Jon Craig
Jon Craig

Zion Jackson, of Keansburg, was a passenger in the vehicle that crashed near Fred’s Bait and Tackle Shop around 5 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

A 2009 Acura TL was heading south on Route 35 when it veered off the roadway striking a safety bollard for a fire hydrant and then rolled over onto the two parked vehicles, the prosecutor said.

Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver and two other passengers were hospitalized with serious injuries. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Calise of the Sayreville Police Department at 732-727-4444 or Detective Alleva of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4011.

