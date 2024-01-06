Jersey Fresh: Majority Of 109 New Port Authority Police Officers Hail From NJ

The 109 graduates of the 122nd Port Authority Police Academy class push the total workforce of the bi-state agency past 2,000 in all.

And a majority of the boots come from New Jersey.

The Garden State produced 59 of the new officers and New York 50, officials said following the class' graduation at St. Joseph's High School in Metuchen on Thursday, Jan. 4.

It's a slim margin but a majority nonetheless.

They come aboard just weeks after the authority's Board of Commissioners approved a 2024 budget that includes nearly $1 billion of what officials called "a record investment in the agency’s safety and security operations."

The cadets emerged from 26 weeks of what the PAPD boasts is one of the most rigorous training and study courses in the nation.

A huge portion already had a leg up: More than 40% of the rookies come with prior law enforcement experience. A reported 11% were in the military.

Officials said the class is "among the most diverse in the department’s history with regard to ethnicity, religion, and gender identification," although they didn't provide a breakdown.

The Port Authority Police Department is responsible for protecting major area airports, tunnels and bridges as well as seaports and the PATH system. The agency's officers also patrol the area in and around the World Trade Center.

“Millions of travelers and commuters rely on their expertise and police work to travel safely throughout the region, the nation and the world," said Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole, an attorney by trade and former New Jersey state senator.

“These new officers are joining the Port Authority Police Department at a critical time as more security threats emerge both overseas and closer to home, as well as through technology in the form of increasingly advanced cyber threats,” Port Authority Chief Security Officer Greg Ehrie noted.

Newly commissioned officers who stood out during training received awards named for Port Authority police heroes who were killed in the terror attacks.

The Academy Director’s Award in honor of Capt. Kathy N. Mazza went to Michael Rosales, who officials said "achieved academic excellence" during training.

The Chief James Romito Award went to Matthew Armamento for scoring the highest in firearms proficiency.

The Officer George Howard Award went to Agajan Bayramov for a commitment to excellence in physical fitness.

The Superintendent’s Award in honor of PAPD Officer Fred V. Morrone went to U.S. Navy veteran Luke Marshall, who officials said "exemplified the best in all training categories during the police recruit training program."

The day concluded with the laying of a wreath and 37 carnations at the south WTC pool near the names of the 37 PAPD officers who died on Sept. 11, 2001.

