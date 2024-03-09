Infant Killed By Family Dog In Woodbridge: Prosecutor

Police were called to a Mereline Avenue home in Avanel around 6:15 a.m. Saturday, March 9, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Woodbridge Police Department Director Robert Hubner said.

Officers found the mother and baby, who sustained serious injuries from the dog. The baby was pronounced dead on scene while the mother and father were transported to the hospital for treatment.

No further information was provided.

This investigation is active and continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Thomas Ratajczak of the Woodbridge Police Department at 732- 634-7700 or Detective Michelle Coppola of the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office at 732-745-3477.

