Hours-Long Old Bridge Standoff Ends In Knife-Wielding Man's Arrest, Prosecutor Says

Officers responding to reports of a disturbance were met by Giovanni Chiarappa, who was wielding a knife outside of a home on Pensacola Street around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Old Bridge Police Chief Thomas J. Montagna said.

Authorities tried to deescalate the situation, but Chiarappa had retreated into the home.

After hours of negotiations with Chiarappa, the incident ended peacefully, and Chiarappa walked out of the home without incident. He was arrested and charged with third-degree Terroristic Threats, third-degree Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, DP Simple Assault and Harassment.

Anyone with information is asked to call Public Information Officer Rich Mustacchio of the Old Bridge Police Department at 732-721-5600 or Captain Craig Marchak of the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office at 732-745-3934.

