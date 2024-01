The four workers, employed by energy company PSE&G, were taken to a nearby hospital, the township said, calling the explosion "serious." The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) said it is investigating.

Exit 9 on Route 287 was initially closed in both directions in Piscataway while first responders tended to the incident, but it has since reopened, according to traffic alerts from 511nj.

