The fire broke out in a century-owned building leased by Fish Inc. on the 400 block of New Market Road at about 7 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28, according to Piscataway police.

New Market Road was closed between McKinnon Street and Union Street, police said.

Fish Inc., an all-volunteer non-profit organization, serves Dunellen, Edison, Green Brook, Highland Park, Middlesex, Piscataway and South Plainfield,

