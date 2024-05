The explosion occurred about noon on Friday, May 24 near Main Street and Sayreville Boulevard, New12.com reported.

Sayreville police said a related fire was under control.

Main Street was closed between Sayreville Blvd South and MacArthur Avenue.

According to CP&L, 4,300 customers were without power.

"Power will be out awhile," police said.

