Brandon Witkowski, of Elizabeth, was charged Thursday, April 18, in the Route 35 crash that killed Zion Jackson, 24, of Keansburg, last fall, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

On Oct. 28, 2023, at 5 a.m., authorities responded to Route 35 South in the vicinity of Fred’s Bait and Tackle Shop, following the report of a fatal crash. Police found a 2009 Acura TL that had rolled over onto two parked vehicles.

Jackson, the rear passenger of the Acura TL, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witkowski and the front passenger were transported to the hospital where they were treated for serious injuries from the crash. There were no occupants in the parked vehicles at the time of the crash.

The initial investigation revealed that the Acura TL was driving southbound on Route 35 in Sayreville when it veered off the roadway striking a safety bollard for a fire hydrant.

The investigation culminated with Witkowski being arrested without incident and charged with second-degree Vehicular Homicide, third-degree Aggravated Assault, first-degree Aggravated Manslaughter and fourth-degree Assault by Auto.

The investigation is active and continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Calise of the Sayreville Police Department at 732-727-4444 or Detective Alleva of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4011.

