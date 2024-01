Adam Ginsberg, 52, was crossing Route 1 against a green light at the intersection with Plainfield Avenue at around 2:20 a.m., according to Edison police.

Ginsberg was hit by a car driving north on Route 1. He was rushed to Robert Wood Johnson Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver stayed at the scene of the crash and is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

No charges have been filed.

