Double Murder-suicide: Three Dead In Feaster Park Stabbing

Eduardo Mateo Lorenzo, 26, allegedly stabbed Gabriela De La Cruz Camero, 22, and Jesus Antonio-Salazar, 25, before taking his own life on Saturday, Oct. 21, around 11 p.m., Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

De La Cruz Camero was found with multiple stab wounds at Feaster Park, near Handy Street and Throop Avenue, Ciccone said alongside local police. She was taken to the hospital where she died.

Antonio-Salazar was found in teh same area with multiple stab wounds, and pronounced dead at the scene.

While investigating the stabbings New Brunswick police received a 911 call at 2:13 a.m., saying a man was found unconscious at 7 Pine St. Upon officers' arrival, they found Mateo Lorenzo, dead by apparent suicide.

"The initial investigation led by Detective Brandt Gregus of the New Brunswick Police Department and Detective Jose Rosario of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, determined that Mateo Lorenzo was the alleged perpetrator of the acts causing the deaths of Camero and Antonio- Salazar," Ciccone said. "Moreover, the three knew each other and there is no threat to the community."

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Detective Gregus of the New Brunswick Police Department at 732-745- 5217 or Detective Rosario the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732- 745-3289.

