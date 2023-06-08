Smoke Haze 70°

Donald Gorbe Of Edison Dies, 38: 'Brought A Smile To So Many'

Beloved Edison resident Donald Brian Gorbe died at his home on Tuesday, May 30 aged 38.

Donald Gorbe
Donald Gorbe Photo Credit: Facebook/Donald Gorbe
Valerie Musson
Known to his friends as “Skippy” and “DJ Gorbe,” his obituary says, Donald will be remembered for his kind, compassionate nature and everlasting love of forming bonds with those around him.

Donald attended Edison High School and had worked at several different jobs, including as a staff member at Franklin Memorial Park, according to his social media page.

He often shared posts intending to inspire, uplift, and motivate others to become their best selves while expressing sincere empathy for those experiencing struggles of any kind:

Donald is predeceased by his loving mother, Phyllis Monaco Gorbe, in 2014. His surviving family members include his caring father, Frank Gorbe; paternal grandmother, Grace Gorbe; step-brother, Frank Gorbe; aunt, Diane LeClair and her husband Ron; cousins, Michelle and Nicole LeClair and Joan Marie, Tommy and Jerry Calise; his beloved dog, Rooney, and many more.

Donald’s funeral services were held privately.

"Donald Brian Gorbe brought a smile to so many," reads a tribute on Donald's obituary. "We will never forget him."

Click here to view the full obituary of Donald Brian Gorbe.

