Couple Who Dumped, Ran From Feces-Covered Puppy At Route 9 Home Depot Face Charges

Charges have been filed against a couple who police say dropped a puppy covered in dried feces in a Home Depot parking lot in Central Jersey.

This feces-covered dog was dumped in Route 9 Home Depot parking lot but the couple captured running from her on surveillance footage. Photo Credit: Old Bridge PD
Cecilia Levine
Police did not identify the man and woman captured by surveillance footage running away from the lab retriever pup, who followed them into the Route 9 Home Depot store in Old Bridge, after dumping her in the parking lot on Friday evening, May 26.

"The dog was wearing a red harness and covered in dry feces," police said. "They were driving a black Ford truck, which was pulling a black Griffin trailer. Later, the dog’s empty crate was found in the parking lot – also covered in dry feces."

Police did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for more information, however, NJ Advance Media says the man and woman in their early 20s have been charged with abandoning an animal and cruelty to an animal after asking for the public’s help to find her owners. 

