Central Jersey Woman Sentenced In Wrong-Way DWI Crash That Killed 2 Children

Yokauri Batista-Alcantara, 38, of New Brunswick was sentenced in the fatal collision with a police car that occurred on Thanksgiving night of 2021, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and North Brunswick Police

On Nov. 25, 2021, at approximately 11:53 p.m., authorities responded to the southbound lane of Route 130 near the on-ramp to Route 1 in North Brunswick Township following the report of a serious crash involving an Old Bridge Police patrol vehicle and a Honda Accord.

Police found Batista-Alcantara and two children at the scene. Batista-Alcantara. The juveniles — her son and nephew — were taken to a nearby hospital where the boys were pronounced dead.

An investigation by Detective Jonathan Berman of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office determined the two Old Bridge police officers, Michael Walsh and John Prudhomme, were transporting the in-custody passenger to the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center in North Brunswick Township when Batista-Alcantara drove the wrong way down the on-ramp and struck the police vehicle, Ciccone said.

The investigation revealed that Batista-Alcantara was intoxicated by alcohol and utilizing her cell phone at the time of the crash, the prosecutor said.

Batista-Alcantara subsequently pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree vehicular homicide for the deaths of the two boys in her vehicle as well as three counts of third-degree assault-by-auto for the serious injuries caused to all occupants of the police vehicle and one count of Driving While Intoxicated.

