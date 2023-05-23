Boy Orphaned After Parents' Deaths In Central Jersey

David's mom, Jaclyn Aochoa, died on May 18, 2023. His dad, David Aochoa, died in 2019.

David will remain in the care of his Aunt Cheryl, according to his mom's obituary, which also notes she had a fierce love for her son.

Jaclyn's sister, Becky Hensen of Metuchen, has organized a GoFundMe memorial fundraiser to help in the costs of raising David.

"As we reflect on her memory, let us come together to extend our love and support to her beloved son, David, who now faces a journey without the guiding presence of his mother and father," the Hensen family wrote.

"Our collective goal is to ensure that David's journey forward is met with the stability, love, and opportunities that his mother fervently wished for him.

In addition to her son and sister, Rebecca, Jackie is survived by her parents, Herman and Sharon Hensen; another sister, Rachel Genevieve (Gerard); her brother, John (Kaitlyn); grandmother, Flora Hensen; Aunts, Cheryl DeGraff (Rich) and Maureen Ulley (George); brother-in-law, Jeff Ladjack (Mary); sister-in-law, Hayley Ladjack (Greg); niece, Giuliana Genevieve; and nephew, Damien Ladjack; and many cousins.

"Your generosity will enable David to pursue his dreams, just as Jaclyn would have wanted," the family said.

