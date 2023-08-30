Alligator Sighted Again, Traps Set In Lake Creighton

The 3 or 4-foot gator was first spotted last Wednesday, Aug. 23 in Victor Crowell Park, submerged in the waters of Lake Creighton, commonly known as the Duck Pond, and Ambrose Brook in Middlesex Borough.

Police shot at the alligator on Saturday, Aug. 26, before it was reported that the reptile had munched on a duck Monday, Aug. 28.

Overnight Wednesday, Middlesex Borough police spotted the alligator near a small island in Lake Creighton, police said.

Wednesday morning, a trap was set on the lake edge near the area of the sighting, police said.

Officials from the New Jersey Division of Fish & Wildlife, Wildlife Services Section, have also prepared several traps to be deployed on the island where the reptile has been seen.

Police Chief Matthew P. Geist urged residents to stay away from the area and to not approach or attempt to capture the alligator.

Anyone who sees the alligator is urged to call the Middlesex Police Department immediately at (732) 356-1900 extension 0 or dial 9-1-1.

Citizens may also contact NJ Fish & Wildlife at 877-WARN-DEP (877-927-6337).

