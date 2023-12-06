See How Hospitals In South Jersey Rank For Safety In America

The Leapfrog Group released the Fall 2023 hospital grades on Tuesday, Dec. 5.
An expert panel of doctors selects 22 evidence-based measures of patient safety to come up with grades for the nearly 3,000 hospitals and acute care centers nationwide. Click here for more on the methodology.
Here's how hospitals in South Jersey were graded for safety by the Leapfrog Group this year:
A:
Inspira Medical Center (Mullica Hill)
- Inspira Medical Center (Vineland)
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Washington Township Hospital (Turnersville)
- Virtua Marlton Hospital
- Virtua Voorhees Hospital
B:
Atlanticare Regional Medical Center - City Campus (Atlantic City)
- Cape Regional Medical Center (Cape May Court House)
- Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell (Pennington)
- Capital Health Regional Medical Center (Trenton)
- Cooper University Hospital (Camden)
- Shore Medical Center (Somers Point)
- Virtuna Mount Holly Hospital
- Virtua Willingboro Hospital
C:
Click here to see every New Jersey hospital's grade from The Leapfrog Group.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Mercer and receive free news updates.