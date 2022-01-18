Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Return to your home site

Menu

Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Nearby Sites

  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
Breaking News: Number Of Guns Seized At US Airports 'Shot' Up Last Year, TSA Says
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Windows Shattered In String Of Mercer County Car Burglaries

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
West Windsor Township Police Department
West Windsor Township Police Department Photo Credit: West Windsor Township Police Department via Facebook

Know anything? Police in Mercer County are seeking clues in a late-night string of car burglaries.

Several vehicles were burglarized in the Windsor Ponds development in West Windsor before dawn Monday, local police said in a release.

All of the burglaries were committed by breaking the vehicles’ windows to gain access to the valuables inside, police said.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage is asked to contact the department’s non-emergency number at (609) 799-1222 or use the anonymous tip line at (609) 799-0452.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.