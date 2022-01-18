Windows Shattered In String Of Mercer County Car Burglaries

Know anything? Police in Mercer County are seeking clues in a late-night string of car burglaries.

Several vehicles were burglarized in the Windsor Ponds development in West Windsor before dawn Monday, local police said in a release.

All of the burglaries were committed by breaking the vehicles’ windows to gain access to the valuables inside, police said.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage is asked to contact the department’s non-emergency number at (609) 799-1222 or use the anonymous tip line at (609) 799-0452.

