The cocaine was worth $70,000 on the street, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri.

At about 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 29, members of the Mercer County Narcotics Task Force (MCNTF), with assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, and the Ewing, Hamilton and Trenton police, found Dayron Vaughn, 48, of Bristol, PA, driving a motorcycle in the 400 block of West Hanover Street in Trenton, Onofri said.

Vaughn was found to be in possession of approximately 10 grams of powder cocaine, the prosecutor said.

As Vaughn was being taken into custody, members of the Mercer County Tactical Response Team assisted the MCNTF with a warranted search at a home in the 1300 block of Edgewood Avenue that was tied to a two-month investigation, Onofri said.

Inside the residence, detectives found a large amount of powder cocaine in a black safe and a significant amount of drug paraphernalia, including digital scales and packaging materials, in the basement, Onofri said.

Resident Barry Coles, 56, was present at the time of the search and detained without incident, the prosecutor said.

Both Vaughn and Coles were charged with numerous first-degree narcotics offenses, including maintaining a drug manufacturing facility, and lodged in the Mercer County Correction Center, Onofri said.

