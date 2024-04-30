Thirteen pro-Palestinian protestors were arrested at the Ivy League college on Monday evening, April 29 after briefly occupying Clio Hall, home of the graduate school, university officials said.

Those arrested at the school included five undergraduates, six graduate students, one postdoctoral researcher and one person not affiliated with the university, Princeton President Christopher L. Eisgruber said in a statement.

Late Tuesday, Vice President for Campus Life Rochelle Calhoun sent a letter to students that said, in part: "This incident represented an escalation by protestors into unlawful behavior that created a dangerous situation for protestors, University staff, and law enforcement. As protestors entered Clio Hall, our staff found themselves surrounded, yelled at, threatened, and ultimately ordered out of the building."

"The way they were treated yesterday was abusive," Calhoun said. "The University will not ask the prosecutor to drop any criminal charges brought against members of our community or outsiders."

Calhoun said that the five undergraduate seniors and six graduate students who were arrested yesterday in Clio Hall are barred from campus. "They now face a University disciplinary process that may lead to suspension, the withholding of degrees, or expulsion.

"While the disciplinary process will proceed promptly and in accordance with University policy, we do not expect that it can be completed before Commencement. Given the egregious nature of their conduct, they are also likely to face serious criminal charges."

Calhoun added, "The Department of Public Safety is investigating others who participated in yesterday’s disruption and more criminal charges may be forthcoming, along with additional University discipline."

"Yesterday’s disruption does not reflect the values and character of the Princeton community, which has repeatedly shown itself capable of engaging civilly on the most contentious topics in ways that embody respect for everyone who studies and works here," Calhoun added.

The Princeton Gaza Solidarity Encampment has called on the university to divest its investments from firms profiting from the Israel-Hamas war. It marked the fifth day of protests on campus. Two graduate students were arrested on Thursday, April 25. On Monday, April 29, at least a dozen tents were set up in an encampment at Voorhees Mall.

The arrests came as pro-Palestinian student encampments are being set up on multiple university campuses nationwide. Various pro-Palestinian Princeton groups shared footage to social media.

