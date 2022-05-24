Victim Taken To Trauma Center Following Trenton Shooting (DEVELOPING)

One person was rushed to a local trauma center following a late-night shooting in Trenton, developing reports say.

The shooting occurred near 38 Walnut Ave. shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Monday, May 23, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

Emergency crews responded to take the victim to a regional trauma center, the initial report says.

Police did not immediately return DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

