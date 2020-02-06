UPDATE: Shooting Victim's Death Ruled Homicide

The suspicious death of a 32-year-old Pennsylvania woman in Mercer County has been ruled a homicide, authorities said.

A Ewing man was arrested after law enforcement officers investigating the death of his girlfriend at his house found weapons in the same room as her body, the county prosecutor's office said in a statement.

An autopsy was performed on Tuesday and Davis’ death has been ruled a homicide, said Casey DeBlasio, a spokeswoman for the county prosecutor.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound by a metal air gun pellet that struck internal organs and caused massive internal bleeding, DeBlasio said. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are being reviewed, she said.

Members of the Mercer County Homicide Task Force and Ewing Police Department responded to a Glen Stewart Drive home around 6:30 p.m. Monday, on reports of a deceased female.

The body of Ashley Davis of Levittown, PA, had visible wounds and she was pronounced dead at the scene, in the basement of the home, the prosecutor's office said.

A pair of long BB guns and a short BB gun were found in the same room as Davis' body, along with numerous bags of heroin, authorities said.

Davis' boyfriend, Aaron Adams, 38 -- who lives at the house -- was charged with certain persons not to possess a weapon. He is in the custody of the Mercer County Department of Corrections.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at 609-989-6406 or mchtftips@mercercounty.org

