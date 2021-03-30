Trenton Woman, 30, Killed In Hamilton Crash

A 30-year-old Trenton woman died and two others were injured in a Hamilton crash Tuesday.

A Hyundai sedan heading northbound on Buttonwood Street was attempting to cross Nottingham Way into the Walmart parking lot when he struck a Honda minivan around 3:15 p.m., Hamilton Police Chief James M. Stevens said.

The minivan then left the roadway and struck a tree, killing the front seat passenger, Stevens said.

Hamilton firefighters extricated the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Witnesses are asked to call HPD's traffic unit at 609-581-4000.

