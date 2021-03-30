Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Trenton Woman, 30, Killed In Hamilton Crash

Cecilia Levine
Hamilton FD
Hamilton FD Photo Credit: Hamilton Township Professional Firefighters Facebook

A 30-year-old Trenton woman died and two others were injured in a Hamilton crash Tuesday.

A Hyundai sedan heading northbound on Buttonwood Street was attempting to cross Nottingham Way into the Walmart parking lot when he struck a Honda minivan around 3:15 p.m., Hamilton Police Chief James M. Stevens said.

The minivan then left the roadway and struck a tree, killing the front seat passenger, Stevens said.

Hamilton firefighters extricated the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Witnesses are asked to call HPD's traffic unit at 609-581-4000.

