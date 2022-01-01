Trenton Man Nabbed In New Year's Eve Murder

A Trenton man was arrested for killing a 35-year-old man on New Year's Eve, authorities announced.

Shannon Williams, 35, gunned down Emanuel Ross, 47, on the first block of Beakes Street around 7 p.m. Dec. 31, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.

Ross was found lying on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds to the head, back, and face. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

A canvass of the scene revealed three shell casings in the area the victim was located. HTF detectives reviewed surveillance footage from Donnelly Homes and a suspect is seen pulling out a gun and firing three shots in the direction of the victim. Detectives were able to identify the shooter as Williams.

He is charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, and certain persons not to possess a weapon. He was taken to the Mercer County Correction Center on Saturday pending a detention hearing.

