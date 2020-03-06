Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Trenton Homicide Victim Identified After 15th Fatal Shooting

Jon Craig
Trenton police at the scene of Tuesday evening's fatal shooting on the 100 block of Oakland Street.
Trenton police at the scene of Tuesday evening's fatal shooting on the 100 block of Oakland Street. Photo Credit: Peterson's Breaking News of Trenton

Authorities released the identity Wednesday of Trenton's latest shooting fatality.

The victim has been identified as Dontae Barnes, 37, of Trenton, said Casey DeBlasio, spokeswoman for the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, DeBlasio said.

Multiple shots were fired about 5:20 p.m. Tuesday on the 100 block of Oakland Street near Hoffman Avenue, DeBlasio said.

Authorities found Barnes on the sidewalk suffering multiple gunshot wounds, she said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, DeBlasio said.

Tuesday's homicide marked the 15th fatal shooting in Trenton this year. There were a series of shootings on Wednesday morning in Trenton, as reported here , but none were fatal, according to initial reports.

