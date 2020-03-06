Trenton Homicide Victim Identified After 15th Fatal Shooting

Authorities released the identity Wednesday of Trenton's latest shooting fatality.

The victim has been identified as Dontae Barnes, 37, of Trenton, said Casey DeBlasio, spokeswoman for the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, DeBlasio said.

Multiple shots were fired about 5:20 p.m. Tuesday on the 100 block of Oakland Street near Hoffman Avenue, DeBlasio said.

Authorities found Barnes on the sidewalk suffering multiple gunshot wounds, she said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, DeBlasio said.

Tuesday's homicide marked the 15th fatal shooting in Trenton this year. There were a series of shootings on Wednesday morning in Trenton, as reported here , but none were fatal, according to initial reports.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

SEE ALSO: Monday Shooting in Ewing Ruled Homicide.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.