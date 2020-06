Authorities are investigating a shooting in Trenton that reportedly involves three victims.

Gunfire was reported about 9 a.m. Wednesday near Montgomery and Wood streets, according to initial reports.

At least one of the victims is a child, according to an unconfirmed report.

The state capital city has suffered 15 fatal shootings this year.

This is a developing news story.

