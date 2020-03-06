Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Authorities: Ewing Man Charged With Murder In Pennsylvania Girlfriend's Shooting

Jon Craig
Aaron Adams
Aaron Adams Photo Credit: Mercer County Prosecutor's Office

A Ewing Township man faces additional charges in the fatal shooting of his girlfriend, authorities said Wednesday.

Aaron Adams, 38, originally was arrested on weapons charges in connection with Monday's death of a 32-year-old woman from Levittown, Pa., Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a statement.

On Wednesday, Adams was charged with the murder of Ashley Davis, Onofri said. The first-degree murder charge is a result of an investigation by the Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Ewing Police Department, he said.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020, Ewing police were alerted to a deceased woman in a basement on Glen Stewart Drive. There were visible wounds to Davis’ body and she was pronounced dead at the scene, Onofri said.

.Davis’ death was ruled a homicide after an autopsy on Tuesday. The victim suffered a gunshot wound by a metal air gun pellet that struck internal organs and caused massive internal bleeding, Onofri said.

During a search, two long BB guns and a short BB gun were found the victim’s body, the prosecutor said, as well as numerous used bags of suspected heroin.

Adams, who resides at the Glen Stewart home, was initially charged with "certain persons not to possess a weapon."  New charges second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, the prosecutor said.

The suspect is being held at Mercer County Department of Corrections. The county prosecutor's office has filed a motion to keep Adams detained.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at 609-989-6406 or mchtftips@mercercounty.org .

