Trenton 12-Year-Old Reported Missing For Second Time In Matter Of Months: Police

Police are seeking the public's help locating a 12-year-old from Trenton who has been reported missing for the second time in a matter of months.
Esmeralda Ramirez was last seen near Seward Avenue, police said in a release on Friday, Sept. 30.
She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black sweat pants, and black knee-high boots, according to police.
Esmeralda previously went missing in July, DailyVoice.com reported.
Anyone with information about Esmeralda’s whereabouts is urged to call the Trenton Police Department at 609-989-4170.
