Trenton Girl, 12, Reported Missing: POLICE

Valerie Musson
Esmeralda Ramírez
Esmeralda Ramírez Photo Credit: Trenton Police Department via Facebook

A 12-year-old girl from Trenton has been reported missing, authorities said.

Esmeralda Ramírez was last seen near 544 North Clinton Ave., Trenton Police said on Wednesday, July 13.

Esmeralda is known to make frequent trips to the areas around Garfield Avenue, Unity Square Park, and the 400 block of Chestnut Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information about Esmeralda’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Trenton Police tipline at 609-989-4000 immediately.

