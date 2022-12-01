Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice
Breaking News: Driver OK After Sedan Careens Off Garden State Parkway Into Townhouse
Suspect Nabbed In Deadly Trenton Shooting: Prosecutor

Valerie Musson
Tevin Laster, 27, of Trenton
Tevin Laster, 27, of Trenton Photo Credit: Mercer County Prosecutor's Office

A 27-year-old suspect has been charged in the grisly shooting that killed a man in Trenton last month, authorities said.

Tevin Laster, of Trenton, is accused of shooting Quashawn Kelley in the head, torso, arms and legs at a home on Garfield Avenue around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a Wednesday release.

Kelley was found by officers in the back of the home and rushed to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Laster was arrested in Trenton on Jan. 8 and charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.

A motion has been filed to detain Laster pending trial.

