Mercer Daily Voice
Breaking News: Mercer Motorist Ejected From Car, Pinned Against Fence
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Shooting Reported In Trenton

Jon Craig
Trenton Police
Shootings have been relatively rare in Trenton this year, until Wednesday.

Police responded to a report of a shooting about 10:55 a.m. on the 100 block of Oakland Avenue, authorities said.

An unidentified man suffered gunshot wounds to the wrist, stomach and thigh, according to an unconfirmed report.  

The victim was listed in stable condition at Helene Fuld Medical Center, reports said.

No arrests had been made. No other details were immediately available. A spokeswoman for the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office referred calls to the Trenton Police Department.

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

